Man City players not 'good enough' in 'horrific season', Haaland says

Published On: Thu, 15 May 2025 13:33:39 PKT

(Reuters) - Reaching a third straight FA Cup final with Champions League qualification within reach is not enough for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who said the club had a "horrific season" as they missed out on their fifth Premier League title in a row.

Haaland, who has extended his contract with City until 2034, told that his team's players had not been "good enough" in an interview published on Thursday.

"It is a good habit to reach Wembley and always important to win trophies. We have the FA Cup final to play for and in a horrific season we still managed to do this, that says it all," Haaland said.

"When you have won four league titles in a row, if you don't win five it's not going to be a successful season. Those are the standards we have set. We haven't done good enough in the league but still hoping for Champions League qualification."

City, who play Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on Saturday, are fourth in the league with two games left, two points above fifth-placed Chelsea as they look to ensure a top-five finish to qualify for next season's Champions League.

"We haven't been stable enough this season... of course, we have had injuries throughout the season. But we should not search for excuses," the 24-year-old said.

"Every single one of us hasn't been good enough and we haven't been at our best, so when you are not at your best you aren't going to win games in this country because it's so hard."

Norway international Haaland, who has scored 21 league goals this season, was also sidelined for a month after sustaining an ankle injury in March.

"It has been horrible to get injured. It is not nice to see the team play but you have to make the best out of it and try to come back as quick as possible," he said.

"I am really happy to be back. Loads of energy."