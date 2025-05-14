Another hat trick by a Finnish player Dallas got in a trade. This time, it's Granlund

Wed, 14 May 2025 13:31:57 PKT

DALLAS (AP) — Another playoff hat trick for a Finnish forward the Dallas Stars acquired in a trade during the regular season.

This time, it was a first for Mikael Granlund. Not yet another three-goal game for Mikko Rantanaen, though he did have one of the assists.

Granlund’s first career postseason hat trick accounted for all the goals for the Dallas Stars in their 3-1 win Tuesday night that put them up 3-1 in their second-round Western Conference series against the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets.

“When you pass all the time, you know, you’re gonna surprise the goalie maybe once in a while to shoot the puck,” Granlund said. “It’s good to shoot every once in a while.”

It certainly was for the Stars, with Granlund scoring in each period.

“He’s just super responsible, 200-foot player. I think he does more in our end than in the (offensive) zone, which obviously I love as a goalie. The shot blocks, the good sticks,” said Jake Oettinger, who had 31 saves for Dallas.

