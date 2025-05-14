Pacers eliminate top-seeded Cavaliers 114-105, advance to the Eastern Conference Finals

Published On: Wed, 14 May 2025 12:51:37 PKT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indiana coach Rick Carlisle put it best in summing up his team’s finishing punch in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“The winning team writes the script,” he said.

The Pacers’ 114-105 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 5 on Tuesday night was similar to the first two games of the series. Cleveland jumped out to a big first-half lead, but Indiana’s quick tempo eventually took a toll.

“I have to give our guys credit, they earned this,” Carlisle said. “This was one of the best teams in the league. I’m sorry their season had to end like this. They had the perfect season, and we came along and were hot at the right time.”

Tyrese Haliburton scored 31 points and Pascal Siakam added 21 as the Pacers reached the conference finals in consecutive years for the first time since 2013-14.

Donovan Mitchell, who missed the second half of Sunday’s game due to a sprained left ankle, led Cleveland with 35 points. Evan Mobley added 24 points and 11 rebounds.