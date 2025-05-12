Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin ejected after hitting Cavs' Hunter in the chest with a closed fist

Replays showed Mathurin extending his fist into Hunter

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was ejected in the first quarter of Game 4 on Sunday for hitting Cleveland Cavaliers backup De’Andre Hunter in the chest with a closed fist.

Even without one of their top scorers, the Pacers tied an NBA playoff record by taking a 41-point halftime lead and rolled past the Cavaliers 129-109 to take a 3-1 lead in this Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Replays showed Mathurin extending his fist into Hunter, who responded by wagging his finger at Mathurin and following him toward midcourt, where he shoved Mathurin to the ground with two hands. Pacers center Myles Turner then ran across the court and ran into Hunter.

Following a replay review, the referees called Mathurin for a flagrant 2, an automatic ejection, drawing a chorus of boos from Pacers fans. Technical fouls were given to Turner and Hunter.

