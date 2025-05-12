Pacers build 41-point halftime lead and rout Cavaliers 129-109 for a 3-1 series lead

The No. 4-seeded Pacers can close it out Tuesday in Cleveland

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers spent two days looking for solutions against top-seeded Cleveland.

On Sunday, they delivered an emphatic answer.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points, Myles Turner and Obi Toppin each scored 20 and the Pacers tied an NBA playoff record with a 41-point halftime lead before blowing out the Cavs 129-109 to take a 3-1 series lead.

“We haven’t done anything yet,” coach Rick Carlisle said after earning his 33rd playoff win with Indiana, passing Larry Bird for the most in the franchise’s NBA history. “We’re going to keep approaching this like we have everything to prove. We know people don’t believe in us, so we’re just going to stay in the fight and keep fighting.”

The Pacers certainly showed some resolve two days after an embarrassing 22-point loss on their home court, a game in which Cleveland dominated the glass and held two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton to four points and five assists.

