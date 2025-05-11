Svechnikov, Andersen lead Hurricanes past Capitals 4-0 in Game 3 of 2nd-round playoff series

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov pounced on a loose faceoff puck for his sixth postseason goal while Frederik Andersen had 21 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Svechnikov sprang into the circle to beat John Carlson to the puck and beat Logan Thompson at 12:34 of the second for the game’s first goal in what turned out to be the start of Carolina’s game-seizing surge.

And Andersen bought time for the Hurricanes to find that groove after a strong start by the Capitals, on the way to posting his first postseason shutout for Carolina and the franchise’s first in three years.

“Clearly that was the key to our win tonight, was that first period where clearly they were on their game and we were a little on our heels,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “That’s what goaltending does. It keeps us in the game. And then I thought we got to it in that second half of the game.

