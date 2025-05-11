Reilly Smith scores with 0.4 seconds left, Golden Knights stun Oilers 4-3 in Game 3

Sports Sports Reilly Smith scores with 0.4 seconds left, Golden Knights stun Oilers 4-3 in Game 3

Smith’s shot was going wide until it hit Draisaitl’s stick

Follow on Published On: Sun, 11 May 2025 15:31:00 PKT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Reilly Smith scored with 0.4 seconds left on a shot that deflected in off Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl’s stick to give the Vegas Golden Knights a stunning 4-3 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night.

Vegas cut Edmonton’s lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinal series, avoiding overtime after Oilers star Connor McDavid tied it with 3:02 to go with a centering pass that went in off defender Brayden McNabb’s skate.

Smith’s shot was going wide until it hit Draisaitl’s stick.

“Sometimes you just hope for the best and that one seemed to work out, thankfully I had enough time,” Smith said.

It was officially the third latest third-period winning goal in playoff history, at least since the NHL added decimals to the final minute.



Nazem Kadri had one with 0.1 seconds left for Colorado in 2020, and Jussi Jokinen scored with 0.2 remaining for Carolina in 2009.

