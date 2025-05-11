Celtics rout Knicks 115-93 to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — The Celtics’ 3-point touch came back in Game 3, so the Knicks didn’t.

Jayson Tatum had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Payton Pritchard scored 23 points and Boston easily got its first win in the Eastern Conference semifinals by routing New York 115-93 on Saturday.

The Celtics went 20 for 40 from 3-point range after going just 25 for 100 in their two losses in Boston, when they blew 20-point leads in the second half of both games. The defending NBA champions went ahead by 31 in this one and there was never anything resembling a comeback for the Knicks.

“You’ve got to beat us four times. That’s what it comes down to. Not twice, not once, not three,” Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said. “You’ve got to win four games, so there’s a lot of basketball to be played.”

Tatum, an All-Star who shot just 12 for 42 overall in Boston, and Pritchard, the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, both made five 3s.