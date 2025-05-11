Edwards, Randle lead Timberwolves past Warriors 102-97 for 2-1 lead in second-round playoff series

Edwards, Randle lead Timberwolves past Warriors 102-97 for 2-1 lead in second-round playoff series

Published On: Sun, 11 May 2025 15:19:06 PKT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Even with Stephen Curry sidelined and Draymond Green in foul trouble, the Golden State Warriors were ahead by five points in the fourth quarter and felt they had every chance to grab a series lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home.

Until Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle took over for the Timberwolves in crunch time.

Edwards hit a baseline 3-pointer with 1:19 remaining and scored 36 points, Randle had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Wolves beat the Warriors 102-97 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Jimmy Butler had 33 points, seven assists and seven rebounds and Jonathan Kuminga scored 30 off the bench, but the Warriors still lacked the kind of rhythm they have with Curry on the floor.

“Obviously with Steph out there, he demands two to three bodies when he’s out there on the floor,” Butler said. “When he’s not, there’s no room for error. You can’t make mistakes. You can’t turn the ball over. You can’t give back all of those things. And then you’ve got to take the right shots.”

