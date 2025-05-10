Jasson Dominguez hits 3 homers to lead the Yankees past the Athletics 10-2

Published On: Sat, 10 May 2025 10:04:53 PKT

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jasson Dominguez hit three homers and drove in seven runs to lead the New York Yankees to a 10-2 victory over the Athletics on Friday night.

Dominguez and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back solo shots off Osvaldo Bido (2-3) in the third inning to open the scoring.

Dominguez then added another solo shot in the seventh against Hogan Harris and a grand slam in the eighth against Elvis Alvarado for his 11th career home run. Dominguez also hit a sacrifice fly.

That gave more than enough support to Will Warren (2-2), who allowed one run in 7 1-3 innings to lead the Yankees to their third straight win.

The A’s have lost three straight and fell to 7-12 at their temporary home in California’s capital region.

The A’s had their second largest crowd of the season at 12,049 with many in attendance cheering for the Yankees and slugger Aaron Judge. Judge hit a double high off the wall in the first and finished 1 for 4 with an intentional walk that drew boos from the crowd.

