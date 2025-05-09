Tottenham ease past Bodo/Glimt to reach Europa League final

Tottenham now have the opportunity to win their first trophy since 2008

BODO, Norway (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur avoided any mishaps in the Arctic Circle by easing into the Europa League final with a composed 2-0 win at Norway's Bodo/Glimt for a 5-1 aggregate victory on Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou's side never looked like relinquishing the lead they established last week in north London and goals by Dominic Solanke and Pedro Porro midway through the second half snuffed out any hope of a famous Bodo/Glimt comeback.

Despite a woeful Premier League campaign, Tottenham now have the opportunity to win their first trophy since 2008 when they face Manchester United in Bilbao on May 21 in what will be only the fifth all-English European final.

Solanke, who also scored in the first leg, scrambled in a Cristian Romero header in the 63rd minute and Porro then deceived home keeper Nikita Haikin with a cross that looped in to spark celebrations from the few hundred away fans.

With Bodo/Glimt boasting a formidable record on the artificial surface at their Aspmyra Stadium, home fans arrived believing their team could turn around the tie and become the first Norwegian side to reach a European final.

Bodo dominated possession in the first half but Ole Blomberg's volley into the side netting was about the closest the hosts came to scoring on a disappointing night.

"We knew it was a difficult place to come, well aware of the record they have here, and the pitch and all those kind of things, but we fully deserved on both legs to get through and we're excited to be in the final," Postecoglou said.

"We've grown in maturity through this competition. You can see the lads are understanding exactly what's required. And I thought that's where we won the game."

NOT SPURSY

On a rain-drenched plastic pitch 120 kms inside the Arctic Circle against a team of unsung players seeking to make Norwegian soccer history, the ingredients were all there for Tottenham to go all 'Spursy' -- the phrase coined to describe the club's habit of failing to deliver when opportunity knocks.

Despite building up a 3-1 lead in last week's first leg, the fans who made the long trip to northern Norway would have done so with a justifiable sense of trepidation.

Modest Bodo/Glimt's late goal scored by captain Ulrik Saltnes last week had changed the dynamics of the tie and, having beaten Porto, Besiktas, Olympiakos and Lazio at home during their fairytale run, a visit from an out-of-form Tottenham side was anticipated with relish.

Tottenham are 16th in the Premier League with 19 defeats from 35 games and on course for their worst top-flight campaign since 1994 and Postecoglou has long worn the expression of a man who knows he might not be at the club next season.

Yet, amid the rubble of a wretched season, Tottenham and Postecoglou can suddenly sense salvation and a chance to win the club's first European trophy since the UEFA Cup in 1984.

Former Celtic manager Postecoglou could even make good on his boast earlier this season that he always wins a trophy in his second season at a club.

"We've given (the fans) some hope, something to dream about, and (an) exciting trip coming up," the Australian said. "We'll just keep doing what we're doing."

Manchester United's season has arguably been even worse than Tottenham's but their 7-1 aggregate win over Athletic Bilbao on Thursday means the teams currently 15th and 16th in the Premier League will not just be battling for an unlikely trophy, but also for a spot in next season's Champions League.