NCAA settlement plan for roster limits gets do-over to save players who lost spots on teams

Sports Sports NCAA settlement plan for roster limits gets do-over to save players who lost spots on teams

Those “Designated Student-Athletes,” as they’re called in the new legal filing

Follow on Published On: Thu, 08 May 2025 15:47:39 PKT

Attorneys handling the $2.8 billion NCAA settlement proposed a massive do-over Wednesday when it comes to roster limits, offering athletes who lost their spots a chance to play without counting against the new caps for as long as they have eligibility.

Under court order to come up with an updated plan, the attorneys in court filings suggested that schools compile lists of all the players they cut in anticipation of the settlement being approved — a number that certainly could be in the hundreds and perhaps far more.

Those “Designated Student-Athletes,” as they’re called in the new legal filing, can be invited back to compete for roster spots — no guarantees — or go to new schools.

Either way, those athletes won’t count against the new roster limits that are coming under the plan unveiled last fall and given initial approval by U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken in October.