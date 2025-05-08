Knicks take a 2-0 lead over the Celtics after coming from 20 down again to win 91-90

Sports Sports Knicks take a 2-0 lead over the Celtics after coming from 20 down again to win 91-90

“Just finding ways to win,” Bridges said.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 08 May 2025 13:41:52 PKT

BOSTON (AP) — For the second straight game, the New York Knicks found themselves in a hole the Boston Celtics have rarely let teams out of this season.

The Knicks again found a way — almost the same way, in fact — to pull off the improbable. And now they are two wins away from knocking the defending champions out of the playoffs.

Mikal Bridges sealed another 20-point comeback with his second straight game-ending steal and the Knicks stunned the Celtics again Wednesday night, winning 91-90 for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“Just finding ways to win,” Bridges said.

Jalen Brunson scored 17 points for New York and made two free throws with 12.7 seconds left for a 91-90 lead. Jayson Tatum then couldn’t get to the rim and Bridges moved in to bat the ball away and recover it.

Bridges also scored all of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. Josh Hart had 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Knicks, who will host Game 3 on Saturday.

