Jaccob Slavin scores in OT as the Hurricanes beat the Capitals in Game 1 of their 2nd-round series

WASHINGTON (AP) — Very few people in the arena knew the puck was in the net, including Jaccob Slavin, who shot it through traffic. Goaltender Logan Thompson figured it out when he saw the red light on behind him.

“I didn’t know it went in until I saw Jordan Staal, Staalsy, coming with his arms up yelling at me,” Slavin said.

Seeing it to believe it, Slavin’s overtime goal gave the Carolina Hurricanes a 2-1 victory at the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of their second-round series on Tuesday night. The winner came on their 94th attempt and 33rd that got on net, showing the shot volume offense that has gotten them to this point.

“We were all over it, and we knew we had to just throw everything at the net,” Slavin said. “That mentality paid off there at the end.”

Carolina allowed Washington to get just 14 shots on goal, the second-fewest in Hartford Whalers/Hurricanes history. Frederik Andersen gave up just an early second-period goal to Aliaksei Protas in his return from missing the end of the first round because of injury.

