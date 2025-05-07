Oilers rally for NHL-record fifth straight time to beat Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One thing is becoming clear during this year’s NHL playoffs: Don’t count out the Edmonton Oilers.

They rallied from a 2-0 series deficit to oust Los Angeles in six games in the first round. Then they opened the second round Tuesday night by setting a league record with their fifth consecutive playoff comeback victory in a single postseason.

Zach Hyman scored from just above the right circle with 3:02 left to put Edmonton ahead for good in its 4-2 victory over Vegas Golden Knights after falling behind 2-0.

“That’s part of having a mature, older group,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Players have seen a lot, a lot of good things and a lot of bad things. In the playoffs, things fluctuate. There’s a lot of things that can stress out the team. No matter what happens, I think we handled it really well tonight.”

Vegas, which had just seven shots on goal over the final two periods, lost a playoff game in regulation after leading by at least two goals for the first time. The Golden Knights are 47-4 overall in the postseason with that kind of lead.

