Curry leaves Warriors' win vs. Wolves with hamstring strain, putting rest of series in question

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Golden State star Stephen Curry was sidelined by a strained left hamstring early in the second quarter at Minnesota, and the Warriors were bracing for an extended absence of their sharpshooting leader after opening the series by beating the Timberwolves 99-88 on Tuesday.

Curry will have an MRI on Wednesday. His status is day to day, but coach Steve Kerr acknowledged it’s unlikely he’ll be available to play in Game 2 on Thursday.

“He’s obviously crushed, but the guys picked him up and played a great game,” Kerr said. “Obviously we’re all concerned about Steph, but that’s part of the game. Guys get hurt, and you move on. Our guys did a great job of moving on and getting a great win 48 hours after a Game 7 road win. It’s an amazing group of guys.They compete. They’re together.”

Curry started grabbing at the back of his left leg early in the second quarter shortly after hitting a 26-foot step-back 3-pointer. He powered through some discomfort for a bit, and after getting a 14-foot floater to fall for a 27-20 lead he started motioning to the bench that he needed to come out.

