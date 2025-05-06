Nylander has 2 goals and an assist as Maple Leafs beat Panthers 5-4 in Game 1 of 2nd round series

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander got the Toronto Maple Leafs off to a fast start in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Nylander scored twice in the first period before adding an assist as Toronto built a big lead before holding on to beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Monday night in the series opener.

Matthew Knies and Chris Tanev each had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Rielly also scored for the Maple Leafs. Max Pacioretty and Jake McCabe each had two assists.

“We’ve been in tight games throughout the season,” Nylander said. “We dug into that and tried to bear down.”

Anthony Stolars stopped eight of the nine shots he faced before leaving in the second period after he took an elbow to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett, who wasn’t penalized on the play. The Maple Leafs said the 31-year-old was being evaluated, but provided no further update.

