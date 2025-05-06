Gordon's game-winner, Jokic's 42 points, 22 rebounds lead Nuggets past Thunder in West semis Game 1

It was the kind of finish one might expect of a team that won the NBA title just two seasons ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic showed why he’s a finalist for another MVP award with his historic stat line. But with Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals at stake, the ball again found Aaron Gordon’s hands.

Gordon hit a 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds remaining, supporting Jokic’s 42-point, 22-rebound effort and giving the Denver Nuggets a stunning 121-119 comeback win over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

“We just didn’t want to miss the moment, didn’t want to miss the opportunity,” Gordon said. “We knew that if we waited, it may be too late. I’m glad we showed our mettle, our grit, but we’re not satisfied.”

It was Gordon’s second game-winner of the playoffs. His dunk on a Jokic miss as time expired lifted the Nuggets past the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their first-round series.

