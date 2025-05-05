Lowry scores late in 2OT to rally Jets to 4-3 win over Blues in Game 7 to advance to 2nd round

Sports Sports Lowry scores late in 2OT to rally Jets to 4-3 win over Blues in Game 7 to advance to 2nd round

The Jets will next face the Dallas Stars starting Wednesday at home

Follow on Published On: Mon, 05 May 2025 14:57:03 PKT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Adam Lowry scored on a tipped shot 16:10 into the second overtime and the Winnipeg Jets rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Sunday night to advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs.

Cole Perfetti had two goals, Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Kyle Connor and Neal Pionk each had three assists for Winnipeg, which scored twice in the final two minutes of regulation to tie the score. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 26 saves.

Lowry deflected Pionk’s shot from the right point late in the second overtime to end the third-longest Game 7 in NHL history at 96:10.

“It’s incredibly special,” Lowry said. “I probably dreamt it was a little nicer than just going off my leg, but it’s one of those things, on the outdoor rink, in the driveway, you dream about being the hero in a Game 7 and giving yourself a chance to continue chasing a Stanley Cup.”

The Jets will next face the Dallas Stars starting Wednesday at home in the teams’ first postseason meeting.

Jordan Kyrou, Mathieu Joseph and Radek Faksa scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington had 43 saves.

Winnipeg won the franchise’s first Presidents’ Trophy after having a league-best 56-22-4 regular-season record and were the favorites against the eighth-seeded Blues. They needed a late comeback to avoid getting knocked out in the first round for a third straight year.