'Pretty bad' Swiatek thrashed by Gauff as Sabalenka returns to Madrid final

Reigning champion Iga Swiatek suffered a crushing 6-1, 6-1 semi-final defeat by Coco Gauff.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 02 May 2025 08:03:33 PKT

MADRID (AFP) – Reigning champion Iga Swiatek suffered a crushing 6-1, 6-1 semi-final defeat by Coco Gauff on Thursday, with the American to face world number one Aryna Sabalenka for the Madrid Open title.

The second-ranked Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam winner, dropped serve five times against Gauff as the Pole fell in 64 minutes.

Swiatek, usually excellent on clay, has struggled during her Madrid title defence.

She dropped sets against Alexandra Eala and Diana Shnaider, and then was dealt a bagel by Madison Keys in just 24 minutes on Wednesday.

However, the 23-year-old bounced back strongly to defeat the American, but came undone against Keys' compatriot Gauff, who beat Swiatek for the first time on the red dirt.

With this latest loss, Swiatek has only the upcoming Italian Open to help her get back to winning ways before she defends her French Open title later in May -- her 2024 triumph at Roland Garros was the last trophy the former world number one lifted.

"I couldn't really get my level up. Coco played good, but, yeah, I think it's on me that I didn't really move well," said Swiatek.

"With that kind of game, it was pretty bad.

"I think I pushed kind of with my head for more than I even should, tennis-wise," she added. "Today for sure everything kind of collapsed."

Gauff, 21, broke in the third, fifth and seventh games to blow Swiatek away in the first set, converting her second set point.

The world number four secured two more breaks in the second set and wrapped up victory at the first time of asking.

"Obviously she wasn't maybe playing her best tennis, but I think I made her uncomfortable," said Gauff. "She is very talented and can make you run and move you around the court. And I just tried to not do that today."

THREE STRAIGHT WINS AGAINST SWIATEK

Gauff beat Swiatek at the 2025 United Cup and in the WTA Finals last year, both on hardcourt, but the American had never previously defeated the four-time French Open winner on clay.

"I think the previous times we played on clay I don't think I had a win against her yet..." said Gauff.

"Obviously on clay she's a different player, but clay is one of my better surfaces too, and I thought if I can beat her on hard I can beat her on clay."

Last year's runner-up Sabalenka sealed a return to the final after battling past Ukraine's in-form Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-5.

Sabalenka won four of the first five games and a second break of serve was enough to pocket the opening set.

The Belarusian led 4-2 in the second set but was broken when serving for the match a few games later. Sabalenka responded right away with another break before sewing up victory at the second attempt.

Sabalenka is the first WTA player to reach 30 match wins this season and is through to her fourth final in five years in Madrid, having won the tournament in 2021 and 2023 before losing to Swiatek last year.

In the men's draw, Casper Ruud reached the semi-finals with a 6-3, 7-5 triumph over Daniil Medvedev.

The Norwegian ousted Taylor Fritz to reach the quarter-finals and secured his first win against the Russian in their fourth meeting.

Strong on clay, Ruud only converted two of his eight break points but it was enough to secure victory, with Medvedev, who dislikes the surface, not producing a single break.

Ruud put heavy pressure on Medvedev's serve in the first set, breaking in the fourth game and serving it out.

The second set featured just a single break point, earned and converted by Ruud in the 11th game, enabling him to serve for the match.

Medvedev made 33 unforced errors and committed four double faults on a disappointing afternoon for the world number 10.

Ruud, ranked 15th, will face Francisco Cerundolo in the final four after he edged past Jakub Mensik 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2.

Fifth seed Jack Draper swept past Matteo Arnaldi 6-0, 6-4. He meets Lorenzo Musetti next after the Italian brushed Canada's Gabriel Diallo aside 6-4, 6-3.

