Tyrese Haliburton scolds his father for sparking postgame fracas after Pacers eliminate Bucks

Then he got to the locker room, watched the replay and winced when he saw his father, John

Follow on Published On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 14:06:50 PKT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was so excited about Indiana’s improbable overtime rally that he didn’t realize what led to the postgame scuffle between his teammates and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Then he got to the locker room, watched the replay and winced when he saw his father, John, on the court, confronting two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I had no idea it happened until I got back to the locker room and they showed me the video of my pops,” the two-time All-Star said after he made the decisive layup with 1.3 seconds left to give Indiana a 119-118 victory and a 4-1 series win. “We had a little talk about it. I don’t agree with what transpired there. I think basketball is basketball and let’s keep it on the court. I think he just got excited.”

Antetokounmpo wasn’t pleased, either, after his team blew a seven-point lead in the final 40 seconds of overtime, sending the Bucks to their third straight first-round exit. The two-time MVP didn’t recognize John Haliburton, thinking he was just another fan who had run onto the court.

