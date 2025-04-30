Prank calls to other players unrelated to the one received by Shedeur Sanders, AP source says

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Published On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 13:49:08 PKT

The prank call to Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft wasn’t related to the ones other players received, a person familiar with the league’s investigation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Tyler Warren, Kyle McCord, Mason Graham and Chase Lundt also have reported receiving prank calls.

The call to Sanders, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, made headlines Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons said defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son was responsible. Sanders received a prank call on Friday night, the second day of the draft, while waiting after entering the draft expecting to be a first-round pick.

The Falcons released a statement saying 21-year-old Jax Ulbrich “unintentionally came across the draft contact phone number for Shedeur Sanders off an open iPad while visiting his parent’s home and wrote the number down to later conduct a prank call.”

