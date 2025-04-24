On the brink of the NFL draft, the biggest question surrounds Shedeur Sanders and where he's going

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Where’s Shedeur Sanders going?

That’s the main question everyone is asking ahead of the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

They’re not just debating it on television and sports radio shows. Even casual football fans in town for other business are wondering which team is going to pick “Prime Time’s” son. That was a discussion among a group sitting at a restaurant near Lambeau Field on Wednesday.

In a draft loaded with talented players, Sanders has dominated the conversation in the days leading up to it. The Colorado quarterback and son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders has been projected anywhere from No. 2 overall to out of the first round since the draft process began several months ago.

The Tennessee Titans are on the clock and it’ll be a shock if NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell doesn’t announce they’re taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1.

“I’m excited to hopefully hear my name called first and go to a good organization like that,” Ward said Wednesday.

Ward confirmed he already met with controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk.

“It was real good meeting Miss Amy for the first time, hear about where she’s from, her dad, what they were back in Houston when they had the Oilers,” Ward said.

