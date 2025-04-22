Alex Ovechkin makes more history with his first NHL playoff overtime goal

The one thing he had not done — until now — was score an overtime playoff goal

Tue, 22 Apr 2025 15:13:08 PKT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had seemingly done it all in hockey, leading the Washington Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018, earning the Hart Trophy as MVP three times and breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record for the most goals in NHL history.

Ovechkin obliterated that fun fact about his illustrious career by scoring 2:26 into OT Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens. It was his second goal in the playoff opener and 74th in the postseason over his two decades in the league — but the first in 45 games that went to overtime.

“Forty-five games, I know -- 45 overtime games,” center Dylan Strome said. “It’s great. Not really surprised that he got that one. He’s been on a tear all year. Great pass by (Anthony Beauvillier) and great finish by ‘O.’ I think it was out of the air, so it was a great finish.”

Ovechkin downplayed it as “a goal is a goal,” but the OT winner put an exclamation point on a vintage performance by the 39-year-old winger, who also led Washington with seven hits and scored on the power play late in the first period.

