Mitchell, Mobley help Cavaliers beat Spurs 114-113, close within a game of sealing East's best mark

Sports Sports Mitchell, Mobley help Cavaliers beat Spurs 114-113, close within a game of sealing East's best mark

Popovich had a stroke at the team’s arena in San Antonio on Nov. 2

Follow on Published On: Sat, 19 Apr 2025 15:46:37 PKT

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich is doing well at home after needing medical attention earlier this week following an incident at a restaurant, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.

The 76-year-old Popovich, who missed most of this season while recovering from what the Spurs called a mild stroke, was at a restaurant in San Antonio on Tuesday night when he began not feeling well, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Popovich nor the team released any details publicly.

TMZ Sports, which first reported the story, obtained video footage of what it said was Popovich being wheeled away from the restaurant on a stretcher and loaded into the back of an ambulance. TMZ said rescue officials were called by someone reporting that a person fainted in the restaurant.

Popovich had a stroke at the team’s arena in San Antonio on Nov. 2. Assistant coach Mitch Johnson took over as acting head coach that night and wound up coaching the team’s final 77 games of the season.

Popovich was in regular contact with Johnson and often in the facility, even addressing the team on at least one occasion in February. Popovich, at that time, said he hopes he can “return to coaching in the future.”

