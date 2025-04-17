Herro goes from raising eyebrows to turning heads as Heat knock out Bulls in Play-In Tournament

Thu, 17 Apr 2025

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Herro went from raising eyebrows with a shot he missed to turning heads one week later with all the baskets he made. Both times, he did it for Miami in Chicago.

Herro had it going, scoring 38 points as the Heat pounded the Bulls 109-90 to advance in the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday.

“I’ve been saying this all year,” Bam Adebayo said. “It’s good for him to have these types of moments. In past years, he’s been injured and (had) his name thrown in the mud. To have a year like this, I’ve got the utmost respect for the kid. He’s doing his thing. He’s out there playing basketball free and putting the ball in the basket.”

Herro came through in a big way one week after he made a questionable decision late in a loss at Chicago. He hit 13 of 19 shots as the Heat knocked the Bulls out of the Play-In Tournament for the third year in a row.

Miami plays at Atlanta on Friday for a chance to meet top-seeded Cleveland in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Hawks lost to Orlando on Tuesday.

“We knew what our path was, it was gonna take two wins on the road, which we’re capable of,” Herro said. “We knew that from the beginning. We’re excited for this challenge going into Atlanta.”