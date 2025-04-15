It's a boy! Phillies slugger Bryce Harper uses blue bat to signal creative baby gender reveal

Sports Sports It's a boy! Phillies slugger Bryce Harper uses blue bat to signal creative baby gender reveal

Harper had ordered two custom-made bats from Victus Sports

Follow on Published On: Tue, 15 Apr 2025 15:25:39 PKT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper is set to take another swing at fatherhood — and he did it with a blue bat.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger used a blue bat in his first plate appearance of Monday night’s game against San Francisco as part of a gender reveal for his fourth child.

A two-time NL MVP, Harper announced in a team meeting that his family was set to grow. He later asked All-Star shortstop Trea Turner for an assist with a most unusual reveal.

Harper had ordered two custom-made bats from Victus Sports — one of the bat manufacturers that produced the torpedo bat — in pink for a girl and blue for a boy.

“He’s a pretty creative guy,” Turner said. “He was nice enough to ask me to do it and I thought it was a nice moment for him and his family.”

Harper and his wife, Kayla, already have three young children together. The Harpers have a son named named Krew and two daughters, Brooklyn and Kamryn. Harper was not immediately available for comment after the Phillies lost 10-4.



