Barcelona extend LaLiga lead with 1-0 win at battling Leganes

Hansi Flick's side moved to 70 points above second-placed Real Madrid

Published On: Sun, 13 Apr 2025 07:55:25 PKT

LEGANES, Spain (Reuters) - Barcelona extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points with a hard-fought 1-0 win away to stubborn Leganes thanks to an own goal by defender Jorge Saenz on Saturday that took their unbeaten LaLiga run to 12 matches.

Hansi Flick's side moved to 70 points above second-placed Real Madrid, who have 63 and visit Alaves on Sunday.

"For us today was a very difficult game but winning was very important. I am proud of what my team is doing in the last few weeks and months," Barca boss Flick said.

"We need to work on our defence and attack. But we've got three points and that's what's important," he added.

In a tense first half, the hosts could have taken the lead when Dani Raba's pass found Adria Altimira in the box, but Barclona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was on hand to deny him.

Barca also threatened when Jules Kounde beat Saenz to the ball before firing wide.

The deadlock was finally broken after the break when Barca took the lead after Raphinha's cross for Robert Lewandowski was inadvertently deflected into the net by Leganes defender Saenz.

Lewandowski, chasing his 100th goal for the Catalans, later saw his header from another Raphinha's centre go wide before he was replaced by Ferran Torres after 67 minutes.

The hosts looked to have levelled when Dani Raba headed home Adria Altimira's cross but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Barcelona had a few more attempts, the clearest coming when Lamine Yamal combined with Torres but the former was unable to capitalise.

Leganes were desperate to get back into the game but the closest they came was a long-range effort from Diego Garcia that missed the target.

The relegation-threatened side remain second from bottom on 28 points, two points off the safety zone.

Barca, who are unbeaten in 24 games across all competitions, visit Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday having won the first game 4-0.

They will then host Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Saturday.