Jokic wraps up triple-double average for season, 3rd NBA player to achieve that feat

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic will average a triple-double for the season, making the Denver star the third player in NBA history to pull off such a feat.

The other players to average a triple-double for a full season: Russell Westbrook, Jokic’s current Denver teammate, and Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

Westbrook did it four times — 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 for Oklahoma City, as well as in 2020-21 for Washington — and Robertson did it in the 1961-62 season for Cincinnati.

“It’s nice. I didn’t do that before,” Jokic said postgame when asked about averaging a triple-double. “I don’t know. I don’t know what to say. It’s good.”

The assist that clinched it for Jokic came on a score by Christian Braun with about 52 seconds left in the first half. It was not originally credited; the boxscore was updated at halftime. Jokic wound up getting a triple-double for the game as well, his 34th of the season. He had 26 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists in Denver’s 117-109 victory

