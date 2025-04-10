Emotional return for Luka Doncic and Mavericks fans in his 1st game at Dallas since trade to Lakers

“It was a beautiful moment. I thought the video was great,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said.

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic always knew it was going to be an emotional return to Dallas when wearing his No. 77 Los Angeles Lakers jersey in the place he called home the first 5 1/2 seasons of his NBA career.

Then the Mavericks showed a more than two-minute video tribute before he had even been introduced before his first game back Wednesday night, two months after being traded.

Doncic watched while sitting on the bench alone, with tears in his eyes and wondering if he would even be able to get through the game.

“After that video, I was like, there’s no way I’m playing this game,” Doncic said. “So many moments, and I just went out there and just played basketball.”

More than play, he had another Luka-like standout performance.

Doncic matched his season high with 45 points in a 112-97 victory that clinched a playoff spot for the Lakers. He already had 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting with three 3s in the first 10 1/2 minutes.

“It was a beautiful moment. I thought the video was great,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “But I think just his ability to then go perform, lights turn on, he’s teary-eyed still as we walk out on the court for the tip ball. To have the emotional resolve to then go put on that kind of performance, it’s superhuman.”

