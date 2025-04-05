Mbappe among three Real Madrid players fined for 'indecent conduct'

Mbappe was among three Real Madrid players fined for "violating basic rules of decent conduct".

LAUSANNE (AFP) – Kylian Mbappe was on Friday among three Real Madrid players fined by UEFA for "violating basic rules of decent conduct" during their Champions League last 16, second leg win over Atletico Madrid.

France forward Mbappe was fined 30,000 euros ($33,000), with German defender Antonio Rudiger getting a 40,000-euro fine and midfielder Dani Ceballos 20,000 euros.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior was not punished after UEFA opened an investigation last week targeting the four players.

Mbappe and Rudiger also received a suspended one-match European ban. This will not affect the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal next Tuesday.

UEFA did not detail the charges, but only mentioned the violation of article 11 of its disciplinary code -— requiring "decent conduct" —- following the match on March 12.

Record 15-time champions and current holders Madrid beat their rivals on penalties at Atletico's Metropolitano stadium on March 12 after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Real Madrid players provoked and teased Atletico fans while celebrating their qualification after the thrilling victory.

