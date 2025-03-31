Djokovic refuses to discuss eye ailment after shock Miami loss

MIAMI GARDENS (United States) (AFP) – Novak Djokovic refused to discuss the evident eye problem he suffered before Sunday's Miami Open final defeat to unseeded Czech teenager Jakub Mensik saying he did not want to take away from his opponent’s triumph.

After a nearly six hour rain delay, Djokovic appeared with looked to be a stye causing swelling around his right eye.

He made a slow start to the match, dropping his first service game.

During a changeover in the first set he applied some eye drops and appeared to be troubled by the infection.

The record 24-time Grand Slam winner, who was denied his 100th career title, said it was all part of a "weird" day.

"It's unfortunate for me. Two tiebreaks, just very weird match, weird day with rain delay and all the things that were happening. Honestly, I didn't feel my greatest on the court, but it is what it is. Nothing to take away from his victory," he said.

Asked directly about the eye problem, the Serb said he was reluctant to discuss the issue because he did not want to appear to be making excuses for his surprise loss.

"I really prefer not to talk about – there is quite a few things, but I prefer not to... just congratulate him. That's it. I don't want to sound like I'm giving excuses here for my loss," he said.

The 37-year-old was due to take the court at 3pm local, but the match did not begin until 8.45. The long day of hanging around for the men's finalists included time for the women's doubles final to be completed.

Despite his obvious disappointment, Djokovic said he was pleased to see Mensik continue to progress.

The complete game

"Never really happy to lose, but he's one of the very few players that I would be happier to lose to, to be honest," he said.

"I have seen him play when he was 15 or 16 and invited him, we had some training blocks together. He was training at my club in Belgrade, and to see his development and evolution is really great, amazing," he said.

"I could see back then already, three, four years ago that he's going to be one of the top players of the world. I'm super glad that he's using the potential that he has, because he's got the complete game.

"Obviously his serve is incredible, powerful, precise, wins a lot of free points with the first serve," he added.

"Backhand, as well, you know. Czech school, they always have a great backhand (smiling). But forehand, he's improved a lot. And movement for a tall, big guy like that, he slides and moves well.

"He still can improve, of course. So I'm sure we'll be seeing him around," he added.

Djokovic, who enjoyed huge support from the crowd who had waited so long for the final, had been in excellent form, not giving up a set throughout the tournament and he said despite the loss it had been a positive fortnight in South Florida.

"Overall obviously now bitter taste because of the loss, but Miami, as I said on the court, really brought me a lot of joy and really good sensations on and off the court.

"I was welcomed very nicely by people and supported. Incredible again tonight, great support from the stadium in the match. They were pushing me on and trying to give me strength for a comeback."

Mensik shocks the champion

Czech teenager Jakub Mensik upset Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4) to win the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium, denying the Serb his 100th career title.

The 19-year-old, ranked 54th in the world, claimed his first title on the ATP Tour with an outstanding display of powerful tennis.

The final was delayed by almost six hours due to heavy rain and when the players emerged it was clear that Djokovic had an eye infection. He used eye-drops during a changeover in the first set.

Mensik started strongly, breaking Djokovic's first serve game to go 2-0 up and the tall, big-serving Czech was dominating until, at 4-2 Djokovic broke back when Mensik found the net.

The set remained on serve from then on, but in the tie-break Mensik's powerful serve, with two aces, put him in charge from the outset. He opened up a 5-0 lead and although 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic fought back the youngster sealed the set with an overhead volley.

It was the first set that Djokovic had lost in the entire tournament. Twice he lost his footing and ended up on his back, and he changed his footwear between sets.

Mensik had beaten Djokovic by the exact same margin in the first set of their only other meeting in Shanghai before losing in three sets.

This time, however, the momentum appeared to be with him.

The second set was a nip and tuck affair, though, with neither player able to break. Once again Mensik's power proved decisive in the tie-break and when Djokovic went long on a return to hand him victory he fell to his back in celebration.

"To be honest I don't know what to say. It feels incredible, obviously," Mensik said in his on-court interview.

"It was probably the biggest day of my life and I did super, which I'm really glad (about), to show the performance and keep the nerves outside of the court before the match.

"I feel just super happy and I think that the feelings will come later," he said.

Mensik has made no secret of the fact that he grew up with Djokovic as his idol and after receiving the trophy he said that he started his career in the hope of emulating the Serb.

"There is no harder task for a tennis player than to beat you in the final of a tournament," he said.

"I am pretty sure that this was just the first of many," Mensik added, before revealing that he had been close to pulling out of the tournament before his first match due to a knee injury before last minute physiotherapy produced the desired results.