Mbappe double helps Real Madrid make Leganes comeback

Mbappe put Los Blancos ahead from the penalty spot but goals from Garcia and Raba sent Leganes ahead

MADRID (AFP) – Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Leganes 3-2 on Saturday, pulling level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti's side won an entertaining game at the Santiago Bernabeu to put pressure on their bitter rivals, who host Girona in a Catalan derby on Sunday.

Mbappe put Los Blancos ahead from the penalty spot but goals from Diego Garcia and Dani Raba sent the minnows ahead before the break.

Jude Bellingham levelled for Madrid early in the second half before Mbappe whipped home a free-kick to claim three points for the champions.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are six clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid, who drew at Espanyol earlier Saturday.

Mbappe's brace took him to 33 goals for the season across all competitions in 44 games, levelling the tally Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo notched in the 2009-10 season, his first year at the club.

"It's very special... to have the same number of goals as Cristiano is always good," Mbappe told Real Madrid TV.

"We know what he means for Real Madrid and me, we speak, he gives me a lot of advice, he scored many goals – but we have to win trophies here."

Ancelotti named Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes on the bench after they were in action for Brazil on Tuesday, starting Mbappe with Brahim Diaz in attack.

After some good defending and goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic helped Leganes keep Madrid at bay, the hosts won a dubious penalty.

Oscar Rodriguez tangled legs with midfielder Arda Guler and it was deemed strong enough contact for the referee to point to the spot.

Mbappe executed a perfect Panenka to send Los Blancos ahead, although their lead only lasted a few seconds.

Leganes levelled immediately, with Fran Garcia playing the visitors onside and Diego Garcia netting from close range.

Diaz came close at the other end but then gave the ball away in the build-up to Leganes' second.

The visitors worked the ball out to Rodriguez on the left, who cut it back for Raba to finish.

'Always difficult'

Madrid came out strongly at the start of the second half and Bellingham soon struck his eighth league goal. The England international followed up to score after Diaz's shot was blocked on the line, with the ball looping into the air and falling nicely for Bellingham after it bounced off the crossbar.

Diaz struck the post with a low effort after Mbappe teed him up as Madrid looked to go back in front.

Ancelotti sent on Vinicius and Rodrygo to help complete Madrid's comeback.

Eventually Mbappe netted his 22nd league goal of the season with a free-kick to put Real Madrid ahead after 76 minutes.

The French striker trails La Liga's top scorer, Barcelona hitman Robert Lewandowski, by one.

Former Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi came close to an equaliser for Leganes but nodded wide in the final stages.

"It was a difficult game, after the international break it's always difficult, and we know that what we have to do always is win," added Mbappe.

"We started well, we scored the goal and then for 20 minutes we didn't play well, but we knew that if we played well we would score the two goals."