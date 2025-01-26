Schade and Mbeumo score to give Brentford 2-1 win at Palace

Published On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 22:39:49 PKT

LONDON (Reuters) - Bryan Mbeumo's retaken penalty and Kevin Schade's headed goal gave Brentford a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday, ending the hosts' five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Mbeumo hit the post with his first attempt but the VAR spotted encroachment from Palace players and awarded a retake. The Cameroonian forward made no mistake this time, sending Dean Henderson the wrong way to put Brentford ahead in the 66th minute.

Schade doubled 11th-placed Brentford's lead in the 80th minute when he leapt to meet Mikkel Damsgaard's lofted cross in the box, clashing heads with Palace defender Chris Richards in the process but still finding the net.

Teenager Romain Esse, who joined Palace from Millwall earlier this month, scored in the 85th minute, just two minutes into his Premier League debut. But 12th-placed Palace were unable to find an equaliser despite a late push.