Govt taking steps to support Pakistani athletes, says PM Shehbaz

Snooker champion Muhammad Asif meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is taking all possible measures to provide facilities to Pakistani athletes.

Talking to snooker champion Muhammad Asif in Islamabad, he said young athletes are bringing laurels to the country by showcasing their talents worldwide.

The prime minister felicitated Muhammad Asif for winning the recently held SAARC Snooker Championship in Sri Lanka and presented him a prize cheque of Rs2.5 million.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Muhammad Asif has proven his talent on the global stage and brought immense pride for Pakistan.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to work with Muhammad Asif for training of more snooker players in the country, with the aim of further promoting the sport among the youth.

Expressing his gratitude to the prime minister for the recognition of his achievements, Muhammad Asif noted that the government patronage plays a crucial role in the promotion of sports.