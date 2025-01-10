Muhammad Asif wins Saarc Snooker Championship in Colombo
COLOMBO (Dunya News) – Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif won the SAARC Snooker Championship on Friday.
Muhammad Asif triumphed in the final by defeating the Sri Lankan cueist with a commanding 5-0 frame score, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.
In the semi-final, Asif faced fellow Pakistani player Naseem Akhtar.
The match, played in a best-of-nine frames format, saw Asif secure victory with a 5-3 frame score.