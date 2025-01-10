Muhammad Asif wins Saarc Snooker Championship in Colombo

Sports Sports Muhammad Asif wins Saarc Snooker Championship in Colombo

Muhammad Asif triumphed in the final by defeating the Sri Lankan cueist

Follow on Published On: Fri, 10 Jan 2025 17:32:07 PKT

COLOMBO (Dunya News) – Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif won the SAARC Snooker Championship on Friday.

Muhammad Asif triumphed in the final by defeating the Sri Lankan cueist with a commanding 5-0 frame score, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

In the semi-final, Asif faced fellow Pakistani player Naseem Akhtar.

The match, played in a best-of-nine frames format, saw Asif secure victory with a 5-3 frame score.