Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn agrees to terms with Jets to be their head coach

DETROIT (AP) – Aaron Glenn is back where his NFL journey began nearly 31 years ago.

He was a game-changing cornerback for the New York Jets then. Now he’s tasked with helping turn around the fortunes of the franchise.

The Jets and Glenn agreed to terms Wednesday on making the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator their head coach.

Glenn, who oversaw the Lions’ defense the past four seasons, beat out 15 other candidates for the job as the Jets went through an extensive search.

And they ended up choosing one of their former players — a first-round draft pick in 1994 who was mentored by Bill Parcells, became one of the Jets’ best playmakers and developed into a well-respected and highly sought coach.

“This place is special for me,” Glenn said in a statement issued by the Jets, who announced the agreement Wednesday night. “From the time I was drafted and practiced on Long Island to the time I came back as a scout in New Jersey, this organization has always felt like home.”