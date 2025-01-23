Leao strike earns Milan 1-0 win over Girona

MILAN, Italy (Reuters) - A first-half goal by winger Rafael Leao helped AC Milan to a 1-0 home win against Girona in the Champions League on Wednesday, leaving the Italians well-placed to book a spot in the last 16.

Leao broke the deadlock in the 37th minute with a stunning shot into the roof of the net from a low cross by Ismael Bennacer, who won the ball around the halfway line and dribbled past Girona's midfield to set up the Portugal winger.

The seven-times European champions Milan, who last lifted the trophy in 2007, are sixth in the standings on 15 points with the top eight earning automatic qualification for the last-16 stage.

They travel to Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb for their last league phase fixture on Jan. 29.

Debutants Girona, who have a single league phase win, are 31st with three points and have no chance of securing a spot in the playoffs when they host Arsenal in their final game.

Milan were on the front foot in the opening stages and Girona keeper Paulo Gazzaniga was forced into early saves to deny a neat Tijjani Reijnders free kick and Leao's low attempt towards the right post.

The hosts then struck the woodwork twice through Theo Hernandez, who hit the bar, and Yunus Musah, who rattled the post from the edge of the area.

The visitors slowly grew into the game and both Donny van de Beek and Viktor Tsygankov worked Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan with good chances.

But Leao tempered their enthusiasm when he scored for the third consecutive Champions League game, having managed only three goals in his first 24 appearances in the competition prior to this run.

The last Milan player to score in three successive Champions League games was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who netted in five in a row between 2011 and 2012.

Girona ended the first half with more possession, and Spain forward Bryan Gil thought he had equalised before the hour mark with a lovely curled shot inside the far post - an effort that was ruled out for offside.

Girona coach Michel replaced his entire front line when he made four changes around the 70-minute mark.

However, fresh legs were not enough to turn the match around and Milan extended their winning streak in Europe's elite club competition to five games.

In the two previous campaigns when Milan won five or more games in a row, they went on to finish runners-up in 1993 and 2005.