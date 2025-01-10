Fit again, Neuer back in Bayern goal for away game at Gladbach

Neuer broke a rib during a rough challenge that also earned him his first career red card

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will make his comeback on Saturday at Borussia Moenchengladbach after a rib injury, but his replacement Daniel Peretz will be sidelined for several weeks, coach Vincent Kompany said on Friday.

Neuer broke a rib during a rough challenge that also earned him his first career red card in their German Cup loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Dec. 3.

Israel international Peretz stepped in until the winter break, but he twisted his ankle in training earlier in the week and will now be sidelined for several weeks.

"There is good luck that Manuel is back with us and bad luck that Daniel will be missing for some weeks," Kompany said. "We don't know yet for exactly how long. Hopefully at the end of the month or start of next month, Daniel will be back."

Bayern are in top spot on 36 points as the Bundesliga resumes after the three-week winter break, with a four-point lead over champions Bayer Leverkusen.

They also travel to Feyenoord in the Champions League on Jan. 22.

The Bavarians have lost five of their last nine away games at Gladbach, more than against any other team in the same period.

Kompany will also be missing in-form Jamal Musiala - the attacking midfielder, who has scored nine league goals so far, is out with the flu.

"I have said it before that Jamal....cannot be replaced one-for-one," Kompany said. "But we will not change what we have planned for this game on Saturday. We go into the game to win it.

"But Jamal will be back very soon. It is normal not to have all players available at all times, so we need to solve it differently and we have done that season," Kompany said.