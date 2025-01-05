Gauff sweeps past Swiatek to lay down Australian Open marker

SYDNEY (AFP) – An inspired and in-form Coco Gauff beat Iga Swiatek in straight sets Sunday to fire a warning shot ahead of the Australian Open.

In a pulsating United Cup final women's singles match in the mixed teams event in Sydney, American Gauff triumphed 6-4, 6-4 over Poland's Swiatek in 1hr 51min of hard-hitting tennis.

It was third-ranked Gauff's second successive victory over Swiatek after beating the former world number one at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on her way to the title.

Gauff won all six of her previous singles and doubles matches this week and continued her streak when Swiatek double-faulted on match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the second set.

"I think I have the belief that I am one of the best players in the world, and when I play good tennis, it's hard for me to be beaten," said Gauff.

The 20-year-old will go into the first Grand Slam of the year, beginning January 12, unbeaten in singles since losing to world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the Wuhan semi-finals in October and brimming with confidence.

"Today I think I played great tennis, and I'm happy to get a point for my team on the board," she said. "It was tough today. I'm not gonna lie."

Gauff's victory left the United States one win away from lifting the mixed-teams cup for the second time with Taylor Fritz to follow against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the men's singles.

A final mixed doubles will decide the final if necessary.

Swiatek took a medical timeout at 5-4 down in the second set to have strapping put on her niggling left thigh which has bothered her all week in Sydney.

She left the court in tears, walking gingerly after her defeat.

Swiatek was bidding to help Poland, beaten finalists against Germany last year, to win the United Cup for the first time while the United States won the inaugural title in 2023.