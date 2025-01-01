DC United sign D Derek Dodson to one-year deal

The club selected the former Georgetown standout in Stage 2 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft

(Reuters) - DC United signed defender Derek Dodson to a one-year contract on Tuesday that includes an option for 2026.

The club selected the former Georgetown standout in Stage 2 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft earlier this month.

Dodson, 26, was originally drafted by Orlando City in 2021 and signed with Minnesota United last January.

"He's a versatile player who can play a variety of positions and we're excited to add him to the roster ahead of the 2025 season," D.C. United general manager Ally Mackay said in a news release.

Dodson has yet to make his MLS debut. He split the 2024 season with Minnesota United FC2 in MLS NEXT Pro and Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship.