Rooney leaves Plymouth after just seven months in charge

Wayne Rooney stepped down as Plymouth manager on Tuesday after just seven months.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 01 Jan 2025 08:12:09 PKT

LONDON (AFP) – Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney stepped down as Plymouth manager on Tuesday after just seven months in charge of the Championship strugglers.

Rooney leaves with Plymouth rooted to the bottom of the second tier following Sunday's 2-0 defeat at relegation rivals Oxford.

Plymouth sit four points from safety after winning just four times and losing 13 of their 23 league games following Rooney's appointment in May.

Plymouth have been thrashed 6-1 by Norwich and lost 4-0 against both Bristol City and Coventry in recent weeks to heap the pressure on the former England captain.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board of Plymouth," said Rooney.

"Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as head coach and I wish them all the best for the future.

"To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever.

"Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results."

A statement on the club website added: "Plymouth Argyle can confirm that the club and head coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

"We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts and wish them well for the future."

It is 39-year-old Rooney's latest managerial flop. He was sacked by Birmingham after only 15 games in charge last season.

Birmingham were eventually relegated from the Championship after Rooney's exit.

Rooney was also unable to keep Derby in the Championship after the club were hit with hefty points deductions when they went into administration and breached Football League accounting rules.

He earned plaudits at Derby for keeping them in the survival battle until the end of the season but quit the Rams in the aftermath of their relegation in 2022.

Rooney also had a spell as DC United manager in the United States before returning to England.

Feted as one of the greatest players of his generation, Rooney is Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer and also held that record with England for eight years before it was broken by Harry Kane in 2023.

He won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup in a glittering 13-year spell with United that ended in 2017.

