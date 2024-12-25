Caitlin Clark honored as AP Female Athlete of the Year following her impact on women's sports

Sports Sports Caitlin Clark honored as AP Female Athlete of the Year following her impact on women's sports

A group of 74 sports journalists from The Associated Press and its members voted on the award

Follow on Published On: Wed, 25 Dec 2024 13:11:50 PKT

IOWA (AP) – Caitlin Clark raised the profile of women’s basketball to unprecedented levels in both the college ranks and the WNBA, and Tuesday she was named the AP Female Athlete of the Year for her impact on and off the court.

After leading Iowa to the national championship game, Clark was the top pick in the WNBA draft as expected and went on to win rookie of the year honors in the league. Fans packed sold-out arenas and millions of television viewers tuned in to follow her journey. Clark’s exploits were far reaching, casting a light on other women’s sports leagues along the way.

A group of 74 sports journalists from The Associated Press and its members voted on the award.

Clark received 35 votes, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was second with 25 and boxer Imane Khelif was third, getting four votes.

Clark is only the fourth women’s basketball player to be honored as the female athlete of the year since it was first presented in 1931, joining Sheryl Swoopes (1993), Rebecca Lobo (1995) and Candace Parker (2008, 2021).