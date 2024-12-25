Brazilian midfielder Oscar returns to Sao Paulo

(Reuters) - Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar will return to his former club Sao Paulo on a three-year contract, the Brazilian Serie A side said on Tuesday.

Oscar, who made 48 appearances for Brazil's national team between 2011 and 2016, spent the last eight seasons with Shanghai Port, winning the Chinese Super League title three times.

"I'm happy to be back in Brazil and to be able to play for Sao Paulo, which is the club where I started out, where I made my base and where I grew up," the 33-year-old said in a statement.

Oscar scored 38 goals in 203 appearances for Chelsea and lifted the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League trophies during his four-and-a-half-year spell.

He began his professional career at Sao Paulo in 2008 and joined Internacional in 2010, a move that led to a lengthy contract dispute between the two Brazilian clubs.