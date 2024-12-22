Major stadium disasters over recent decades

Sports Sports Major stadium disasters over recent decades

The year 2024 has been the most violent year in which three such incidents occurred

Follow on Published On: Sun, 22 Dec 2024 16:00:44 PKT

(Reuters) – Here is a look at major disasters in soccer stadiums over recent decades after 56 people were killed during a stadium crush in Guinea sparked by an on-field controversy. The year 2024 has been the most violent year in which three such incidents occurred.

December 2024, Guinea

A controversial refereeing decision sparked violence and a crush at a soccer match on Dec. 2, killing 56 people, authorities said. The fatalities occurred during the final of a tournament in honour of Guinea's military leader Mamady Doumbouya at a stadium in Nzerekore, one of the West African nation's largest cities.

October 2022, Indonesia

At least 125 people died and more than 320 were injured after a football match in East Java involving Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya. Arema FC supporters invaded the pitch at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang following a 3-2 defeat and police fired tear gas, triggering a crush and suffocation.

January 2022, Cameroon

At least eight people died and 38 were injured in a crush at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon before the host country's Africa Cup of Nations last-16 game against Comoros.

February 2012, Egypt

Fans rioted at the end of a match between rivals Al-Masry and Al-Ahly in the city of Port Said. At least 73 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured, and the Egyptian league was suspended for two years.

March 2009, Ivory Coast

At least 19 people were killed during chaos at Abidjan's Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium before a World Cup soccer qualifying match against Malawi.

May 2001, Ghana

Around 126 people were killed in a crush at Accra's main soccer stadium when police fired tear gas at rioting fans in one of Africa's worst soccer disasters.

April 2001, South Africa

At least 43 people were crushed to death when soccer fans tried to force their way into Johannesburg's huge Ellis Park Stadium midway through a top South African league match.

October 1996, Guatemala

Up to 82 people died and at least 147 were injured when an avalanche of fans tumbled down seats and a flight of stairs at a World Cup qualifying match between Guatemala and Costa Rica in Guatemala City.

May 1992, France

A stand at Bastia's Furiani Stadium collapsed before a French Cup semi-final against Olympique de Marseille, killing 18 and injuring more than 2,300.

In 2021, the French parliament passed a law banning professional matches taking place in the country on May 5 in memory of the victims.

January 1991, South Africa

Forty-two people died in a crush during a pre-season game at the Oppenheimer Stadium in the mining town of Orkney between the Kaizer Chiefs and the Orlando Pirates. A Pirates fan had attacked Chiefs supporters in the crowd with a knife.

April 1989, Britain

96 Liverpool supporters were crushed to death in an over-crowded and fenced-in enclosure at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield before an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

A 97th victim died in 2021 after suffering irreversible brain damage from the Hillsborough disaster.

March 1988, Nepal

A rush towards locked exits in a hailstorm at Nepal's national soccer stadium in Kathmandu killed more than 90 fans.

May 1985, Belgium

Thirty-nine fans died and more than 600 were injured in fan violence before the European Cup final between Juventus and Liverpool at the Heysel Stadium in Brussels.

May 1985, Britain

At least 56 people were killed and more than 200 injured when fire broke out in the stands at the Valley Parade stadium in Bradford during a third division match against Lincoln City.

October 1982, Russia

Fans were crushed as they left a UEFA Cup tie between Spartak Moscow and Dutch side HFC Haarlem at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Officials from the former Soviet Union did not disclose the tragedy for years. When they did, they gave an official death toll of 66 although the number who died in a crush at one exit could have been as high as 340.