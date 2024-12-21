Reijnders strike earns Milan victory at Verona

(Reuters) - AC Milan won 1-0 at Hellas Verona on Friday as Tijjani Reijnders' second-half strike proved decisive in a keenly-contested Serie A clash.

The visitors scored in the 56th minute as Reijnders made a well-timed run to evade the defence before expertly guiding a first-time shot into the top corner.

Milan are seventh with 26 points, 11 behind leaders Atalanta. Verona are 17th with 15 points.

Reijnders said the victory was crucial following Milan's goalless draw at Genoa.

"Very important, the last game we didn’t win, so we had to answer in this one and it was difficult, but now we have the three points and can celebrate Christmas," he told DAZN.

Verona went closest to scoring in the first half and Milan manager Paulo Fonseca suffered another injury blow when forward Rafael Leao was forced off due to what looked like a thigh problem, adding another name to a lengthy list of absentees.

After Reijnders scored, Milan, with just one win in their last five league matches, resorted to time-wasting tactics.

Tempers flared and a member of the Verona coaching staff was sent off for dissent during stoppage time.