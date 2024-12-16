Josh Allen has another huge game to lift Bills to a 48-42 victory that snaps Lions' winning streak

DETROIT (AP) — Josh Allen took a shotgun snap, moved up in the pocket and backed up, rolled left and threw right.

It was just another play, a 28-yard pass to James Cook, in the latest sensational performance by the potential NFL MVP.

Allen ran for two scores in the first quarter and threw two touchdown passes in the second half, leading the Buffalo Bills to a 48-42 victory Sunday that snapped the Detroit Lions ' franchise-record 11-game winning streak.

The dual-threat quarterback extended a number of plays, buying time with his feet to find open receivers against a banged-up defense that had to respect his ability to pass and run.

“Scramble drills are one of our best plays,” Allen said.

Allen was 23 of 34 for a season-high 362 yards with touchdown passes to Khalil Shakir and Ray Davis. He ran 11 times for 68 yards and two scores a week after being the first NFL player to throw and run for three touchdowns in a regular-season game.

“He poses a huge issue,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said.

