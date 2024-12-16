Jordan Love throws for 2 TDs and Packers beat Seahawks 30-13 as Seattle QB Geno Smith injures knee

Sports Sports Jordan Love throws for 2 TDs and Packers beat Seahawks 30-13 as Seattle QB Geno Smith injures knee

The Seahawks (8-6) lost quarterback Geno Smith to a knee injury in the third quarter

Follow on Published On: Mon, 16 Dec 2024 13:36:11 PKT

SEATTLE (AP) — Romeo Doubs improbably pulled in his second touchdown catch of the night from Jordan Love, sealing a decisive victory for the Packers and moving them closer to the postseason.

Love threw for 229 yards and the two TDs to Doubs, and Green Bay ended the Seattle Seahawks’ four-game winning streak with a 30-13 victory Sunday night.

It was the second touchdown, which Doubs caught as he was falling to the turf while tightly covered by Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon with 4:59 left, that had opposing fans at Lumen Field loudly chanting “Go Pack Go!”

“The couple drives before that, we just felt like we weren’t getting much out of it, you know, we weren’t executing at that high level and making those plays we were making,” Love said. “To kind of have some of those drives stall out and then to put a drive down the field and finish with that touchdown out there — Romeo making a great catch — definitely helps you be able to breathe a little bit better.”

Josh Jacobs ran for 94 yards and a touchdown for the Packers (10-4), who have won eight of 10. Brandon McManus kicked three field goals.

The Seahawks (8-6) lost quarterback Geno Smith to a knee injury in the third quarter.

