Micah Parsons aches after botched blocked punt costs Cowboys in loss to Bengals

Sports Sports Micah Parsons aches after botched blocked punt costs Cowboys in loss to Bengals

The star pass rusher couldn’t bear to watch the end

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 15:41:45 PKT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Micah Parsons rocked back and forth on the bench in agony after Cincinnati’s winning touchdown that followed a botched blocked punt from his Dallas Cowboys.

The star pass rusher couldn’t bear to watch the end, so he left the field before the clock hit zeros in the Bengals’ 27-20 victory Monday night.

Joe Burrow’s tiebreaking 40-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase with 1:01 remaining was possible only because the Cowboys touched a blocked punt that would have put them in position for the victory in the final two minutes.

“Oh, I hurt,” Parsons said in the locker room, the normally loquacious two-time All-Pro pausing to try to find the right words. “I won’t wish this on anybody. You can’t even put that in words, bro, to be honest.”

The Cowboys were about to get the ball back with the score tied on the first play after the two-minute warning when Nick Vigil blocked Ryan Rehkow’s punt.

Amani Oruwariye tried to field the bouncing ball when leaving it alone would have given Dallas possession. Oruwariye couldn’t hold on, and the Bengals’ Maema Njongmeta recovered at the Cincinnati 43-yard line with 1:53 remaining.