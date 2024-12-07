Milan coach Fonseca slams referee after defeat by Atalanta

A dramatic late goal from Ademola Lookman left Atalanta celebrating a 2-1 win

(Reuters) - Frustrated AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca accused referee Federico La Penna of not showing his side enough respect after they were beaten 2-1 by Atalanta in Serie A.

A dramatic late goal from Ademola Lookman left Atalanta celebrating a 2-1 win following a heated clash.

"I am not afraid to speak the truth. I always respected the work of the referees, I realise they have a difficult job, but every week it is always the same," Fonseca told Sky Sport Italia.

"The way the referee officiated throughout this evening was a lack of respect for Milan."

Fonseca highlighted the first goal as an example, where former Milan player Charles De Ketelaere leapt high to head the ball in. The visitors, however, voiced their concerns, claiming that De Ketelaere had pushed Theo Hernandez during the jump.

"The first goal was a clear foul, there are absolutely no doubts. The way the referee officiated throughout was against Milan, there are no doubts," Fonseca said.

Fonseca admitted that his side also lacked good defending at set plays as Lookman was completely unmarked when he headed in a corner.

"At the end of the day, we lost the game on two set plays. The first half was very good, but in the second we didn’t have that link with the strikers," Fonseca added.

"I think we deserved more tonight, it was tough to accept conceding two goals from dead ball situations."

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who was serving a touchline ban and had to follow the action from the stands, added that his side deserved the win.

"Naturally, this is a great victory against a team with undoubtedly very talented players among the best in the league and we thoroughly deserved the win," he said.

He added that the songs from the supporters about a Scudetto after the match were premature.

"The people of Bergamo have their feet firmly on the ground, so don’t take anything for granted. If we were still up there after another 20 games, it’d be different, but as things stand it is an expression of joy and a deserved one too."